Prince Andrew stripped of military titles, Buckingham Palace confirms
The Duke of York will no longer use the style 'His Royal Highness’ in any official capacity.
Buckingham Palace has announced that the Duke of York's military titles and royal patronages have been returned to the Queen.
He will also no longer use 'His Royal Highness' in an official capacity.
It comes as he faces a civil case in the US over claims he sexually assaulted a woman when she was 17, which he has consistently denied.
The Palace said in a statement: “With the Queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen.
“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”