A new study by Amazon Slots has analysed search volume data for multiple phrases, terms, and queries related to movies and movie genres over the last 12 months to determine which cities and towns love films the most.

Do any areas in Lancashire feature?

Lancaster was named as the third msot film loving area, with an average monthly search volume of 1,602 per 100,000 people. The city's favourite genre is horror, with an average monthly search volume of 324 per 100,000 people, but they also show a keen interest in animated films and documentaries, with respective average monthly search volumes of 195 and 163 per 100,000 people.

Preston then ranked in fifth place, with an average monthly search volume of 1,406 per 100,000 people. Horror movies also reign supreme in Preston, with an average monthly search volume of 341 per 100,000 people.

Taking the seventh spot is Blackburn, with an average monthly search volume of 323 per 100,000 people, and again their favourite genre is horror too.

What is the rest of the top 10?

Rank Location Searches per 100,000 people Favourite genre 1 Canterbury 1,748 Horror 2 Bath 1,734 Horror 3 Lancaster 1,602 Horror 4 Liverpool 1,439 Horror 5 Preston 1,406 Horror 6 Inverness 1,403 Horror 7 Blackburn 1,399 Horror 8 Lincoln 1,371 Horror 9 Birmingham 1,370 Horror 10 Manchester 1,352 Horror

Interestingly, horror films were universally the most searched film genre, except for in Carlisle and St. Albans, in which War films and Documentaries were respectively the most searched.

What do the researchers say?

A spokesperson for Amazon Slots said: “The study revealed surprising insights into the film interests of cities across the United Kingdom. The results demonstrate how much love and passion these cities have for the world of movies. It is extremely encouraging to see the variety of genres that attract the hearts of film lovers in these locations.