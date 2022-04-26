At an inquest in Preston Assistant Coroner Kate Bissett said it was apparent there had been a breakdown in communication at the Lancaster Hospital.

She concluded Damien Peter Sloman had died of natural causes and said: “It was at least possible Damien would have been readmitted to hospital … I don’t necessarily think it would have saved his life, but it’s possible the circumstances would have been a whole lot less traumatic I imagine.”

Damien collapsed and died at his home on West End Road, Morecambe, on May 19, 2020.

Preston Coroner's Court at Faraday Court, Fulwood

At the inquest yesterday his family said there was: “Some concern if things had been different, would the outcome have been different?”

The inquest heard conflicting accounts of why Damien, who suffered from a genetic disorder and numerous related health conditions including obesity, was discharged without a final assessment.

The lengthy hearing was told that Damien had Prader-Willi syndrome. This can cause a range of problems including food craving and weight gain, cognitive impairment and sleep problems.

Medical help had been sought more than a week before Damien’s death for conditions linked to the syndrome. But he continued to be unwell and had stomach pain and water retention problems. After a home visit by a nurse and being seen by a GP it was decided he needed to go to hospital.

Accounts differed as to why he was discharged without a final review examination by Dr Asim Ijaz, consultant for emergency medicine. Dr Ijaz said he was concerned when he discovered Damien had been taken home and rang the family the day to check Damien’s condition and advise he should be brought back to hospital if it changed.

But earlier Nurse Paula Banks, clinicial lead at the hospital’s accident and emergency department told the coroner’s court she had been taking part in the handover from the day shift at around 7.45pm and they were told Damien was not a patient any more but was waiting to leave the hospital. The family had been unable to get him into a car due to his condition and so she requested patient transport to take him home.

In a statement presented to the court she had said when the transport arrived, within about half an hour, she had asked was it ok for Damien to be discharged and the answer was yes. By then Damien was back in a room using specialised breathing equipment.

She said she had been under the impression Dr Ijaz was going to go back in to see Damien.

The coroner intervened to say: “Going back in and reassessing are two different things.”

Asked with hindsight was there anything she could could have done differently Nurse Banks said: “I could have had a more in depth conversation wtih Dr Ijaz ...what happened with re-assessment?”

Damien had been suffering breathing difficulties and his mother had alerted Nurse Banks that he needed to use a special machine. Nurse Banks said because of Covid restrictions a separate room had to be found for Damien.

She recalled his mum told her: ”Damien spends a lot of time on that machine. That’s what he needs because he is struggling without it.”

Further observations were then carried out on Damien and she said consultant for emergency medicine Dr Asim Ijaz came back. She said the instructions for Damien’s care were not different from earlier and she let Dr Ijaz know Damien’s mum’s concerns. When asked by the coroner: “Did you have any concerns that Damien should go home?” she replied; “I had been following what I had been told.”

She said she was not aware whether Dr Ijaz visited Damien again during that hour.

Dr Ijaz said when Damien was admitted they were advised he had a history of breathlessness for the past two or three weeks and they were aware of his underlying health conditrions, which included diabetes and learning difficulties and respiratory failure. He said: “His main complaint was breathlessness and he was needing more oxygen to maintain his situation.”.

The doctor said his concern was to see why Damien was still breathless and to try to reduce his fluid retention. Damien had fluctuating oxygen levels and was breathing faster than normal and he was in a wheelchair and had difficulties lying down:”The plan was to observe him with oxygen, check the X-ray and also try to take some blood tests.”

Nurses made two or three attempts to get a blood samples as did Dr Ijaz, but later they were advised the samples had haemolysed and could not be tested.Samples were difficult to get because of Damien’s condition.

Dr Ijaz told the coroner with hindsight he would have kept Damien in hospital. He said he had not said he could go when the transport arrived.

The coroner was told there had been an investigation into the case to see what lessons could be learned. The finding was that there had been no consideration for Damien’s learning disabilities, that blood tests were not repeated, a review of an X-ray said there was possible but not definite sign of chest infection on an X-ray (which had not been picked up) and the patient had been transported home before a requested review.

The coroner said she was satisfied the hospital had “reflected and put into place” procedures which would minimise the risk of discharge without appropriate review of a patient happening again.

The pathologist’s report listed cause of death as a combination of factors including a heart problem, chronic obesity, diabetes and sleep apnoea. A report from his GP Dr Andrew Foster said Damien had asthma, diabetes, chronic respiratory failure, obesity issues and heart failure. He added: “I always found him to be a very pleasant man to engage with. His parents similarly were nice people and cared for him well.”

The inquest was told the hospital department had been undergoing significant change around the time of Damien’s admission due to the demands of the pandemic.

But as a result of Damien’s case the Trust has made changes including appointing a Disability Link Nurse, there is a plan to deal with communications difficulties including a training topic exercise for consultants in charge of the department and nurse leads, and procedures for regular updates on patients and discharge arrangements.

Concluding the hearing the coroner addressed Damien’s family and said: “It’s very clear Damien was much loved by you and all who knew him.”