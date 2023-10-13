Prestigious honours presentation to take place at Lancaster Castle
In the magnificent Shire Hall, the newly installed Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire Amanda Parker will be presenting five British Empire Medals (BEM) on behalf of the King to recipients from Lancashire commended in the recent Birthday Honours List for services to their local community.
The BEM recipients will be Gill Andrew from Blackpool (manager, Department for Work and Pensions Job Centre) for her public and charitable services in Fleetwood; Jennifer Blackwell from Chorley (founder of DanceSyndrome) for her services to disabled people; Prof Dominic Harrison from Lancaster (former Director for Public Health at Blackburn-with-Darwen Borough Council) for his services to vulnerable people in Lancashire; Elaine Shallcross from Longridge for her services to the increasingly popular sport of pickleball; and Steven Wilcock from Trawden, for his services to the community in Trawden.
Mrs Parker said: "I am delighted that the contribution of so many people from Lancashire has been recognised by the award of national honours. It will be a privilege to present them on behalf of His Majesty The King."
Joining Mrs Parker on the evening will be the chairman of Lancashire County Council Alan Cullens BEM, the High Sheriff of Lancashire David Taylor CBE DL, and Vice Lord-Lieutenant Christine Kirk DL, as well as a number of Deputy Lieutenants from across the county.