Prayer walk to be held at Morecambe FC stadium amid ongoing issues at club

A prayer walk to support Morecambe FC is to be held later this week.

Rt Rev Dr Jill Duff, the Anglican Bishop of Lancaster, will be joined by the Bishop of Blackburn and the Shrimps club chaplain for the walk at the Mazuma Stadium this Friday, August 15, at 1pm.

Rev Jill said: “Morecambe Football Club is at the heart of the community. Staff have not been paid since the end of May.

"If it cannot meet its financial obligations to the National League by August 21 then it faces losing its place in the league. Many lives are being affected by this crisis.

Morecambe's Mazuma Stadium.

"In light of this the club chaplain, Martin Bateman, along with the Bishops of Lancaster and Blackburn, will be leading a prayer walk around the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Friday August 15 at 1pm.

"If you would like to take part please come along and meet outside the main entrance. All are welcome.”