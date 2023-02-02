One was broken into in Warwick Avenue just before 11pm, and the second was a van parked in Park Avenue overnight.

Police have warned motorists to be extra vigilant and make sure where at all possible that all valuables are removed from your vehicle.

If you saw anything, contact 101 quoting log 0878 29th January for the Warwick Avenue incident or 0828 29th January for the Park Avenue theft.