Power tools stolen from building site at village near Lancaster

Police are investigating a burglary from a building site in the area of Storth, near Arnside.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 12:33 BST

The offenders forced access to a secure outbuilding on the site and stole numerous power tools, between 4pm on April 18 and and 7.50am on April 19.

Local residents are being urged to be vigilant and report anything suspicious to the police.

Anyone with information can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it, quoting incident number 39 of the 19 April 2023.

Police have warned villagers to be vigilant.Police have warned villagers to be vigilant.
You can also phone on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.