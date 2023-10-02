News you can trust since 1837
Poundland is set to move into the former New Look in Lancaster.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:34 BST- 1 min read
The discount retailer will open in the Marketgate premises later this month after deciding to move into a bigger venue than they currently operate from in St Nicholas Arcades.

High street clothing chain New Look closed in September.

Poundland’s move to Marketgate follows the recent announcement that Mountain Warehouse outdoor clothing retailer will move to the shopping centre, relocating from a few doors along Market Street to the former MyLocal/HMV unit.

Related topics:New LookPoundland