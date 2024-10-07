Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Potential investors attended a special event on Thursday to find out more about the opportunities available for the development of Morecambe’s Frontierland site.

One of Lancaster City Council’s long-term ambitions is to appoint a preferred partner to develop the former funfair site, with the focus on a leisure and hospitality-led mixed-use development.

The aim is to capitalise on the opportunities available from the development of Eden Project Morecambe and the increase in daily visitors that are expected to come to the town.

The event included a tour of the site and the opportunity to find out more from the council about its ambitions for the site and Morecambe as a whole. Around 50 people attended the event.

Frontierland pictured in its heyday.

Coun Caroline Jackson, deputy leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “We already know that Morecambe is a special place but over the next few years we will see the town really begin to blossom.

“Key to it all will be building strong partnerships and working with investors to create a thriving seaside resort fit for the 21st century.

“Frontierland is an excellent investment opportunity and by inviting along these investors to see the site and the town for themselves we were able to showcase its potential.”

Late last year the city council, who bought the former theme park site in 2021, launched a consultation to ask for views on a set of 10 principles for Frontierland’s redevelopment.

There was overall support for the objectives, which potential developers will be expected to follow when submitting their bids.

They are:

1) Deliver a leisure-led redevelopment that matches the architectural quality and aspirations of the best developments along Morecambe’s seafront.

2) Provide significant and wide-ranging economic benefits to Morecambe and the wider district.

3) Secure a return on the council’s investment in acquiring the site to help ensure that wider service provision can be maintained.

4) Provide new purpose-built visitor accommodation for a range of needs and types – e.g. family, luxury budget hotels and serviced- apartments etc.

5) Provide quality leisure uses that will enhance Morecambe’s appeal.

6) Create high-quality flexible public spaces that can host events and festivals.

7) Breathe new life into the frontage on Marine Road West to improve footfall and improve connections through the site to the West End, the town centre, Morrisons, and the railway station.

8) Any development should meet or exceed the environmental performance standards in the council’s emerging Climate Emergency Local Plan.

9) Ensure any effects to town centre businesses are kept to a minimum by only including a modest amount of retail space.

10) To include a minimal residential component to the overall development only if it is necessary to financially support achieving our other objectives.

Frontierland theme park operated from 1906 to 1999, with a final year consisting of only travelling rides in 2000.

Popular rides included The Wild Mouse, the Log Flume, The Rattler, Noah’s Ark, Stampede, Teacups and Parrot rides and the Sky Ride.

Rides such as a 150-foot (46 m) Big Wheel were introduced.

In 1993 Frontierland received the "Space Tower", (the Polo Tower) a 150-foot (46 m) gyro tower.

In 2000, Frontierland was officially closed down.

Morecambe’s Polo Tower was finally demolished in 2017 and sent for scrap.