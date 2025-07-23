Postal voters in Lancaster district must now re-apply every three years.

Lancaster City Council is to contact everyone who votes by post after a change was made to the process.

The application process for a postal vote has changed, and you must now apply for a postal vote every three years or it will expire and you will have to vote in person.

If you have had a postal vote for a long time this is a change to the traditional permanent postal vote that only required you to refresh your signature every five years.

If you applied for a postal vote before January 30 2024, you must apply again by January 31 2026 to remain a postal voter.

Lancaster City Council is in the process of contacting all those electors who have a postal vote that is due to expire with instructions on how to make a new application.

This will be either by email or post.

The change was introduced as part of the Elections Act 2022 which now requests everyone applying for a postal vote must have their identity verified against DWP records.

The quickest and easiest way to apply for a postal vote is online via the gov.uk website at https://www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote

During the application you will be required to upload a photo of your handwritten signature in black ink on plain white paper. An electronic or typed signature will be rejected.

For an online application to be complete it must contain all of the following: full name, address, date of birth, National Insurance Number and a scan or photo of your usual signature on a plain white background.

If you are unable to provide a signature or a consistent signature due to a disability or inability to read or write, you can apply for a postal vote without giving your signature.

If you need more information on how to apply for a signature waiver, email [email protected]

You don’t need to wait for the council letter as you can download and print a copy of the application form yourself from the gov.uk website.

If you no longer want to vote by post, you can cancel at any time. Email [email protected] to be removed from the records.