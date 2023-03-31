With a selection of vintage buses, many from the old local Ribble Company, RVPT will operate a free service from Carnforth railway station, Happy Mount Park and Heysham Village to Morecambe Football Club and the promenade every 10/15 minutes from 9.30am to 5pm on Sunday May 21.

As well as a display of vintage buses and coaches at the football club and on the promenade, there will also with open top tours subject to good weather.

This is a great day out for all the family; while parents and grandparents can reminisce, the younger passenger can experience to sounds and smells of the past, chirpy conductors and possibly even try their hand with an old ticket machine.

Some of the vintage buses which will be on show.

On offer will be bi-directional bus stops at Carnforth Station, Morecambe Winter Gardens, Happy Mount Park, Mazuma Stadium and Heysham Village.

In addition, there will be the popular Bare Circular service, with pickups from Bare Lane Station, stalls selling memorabilia and three mystery tours (approx 40 minutes) on vintage coaches.

Buy a programme on the day for full details and to support the event.

All services are free and any donations given will go towards the upkeep and maintenance of the vehicles.

The Ribble Vehicle Preservation Trust is a bus preservation group set up 50 years ago. It is a registered charity which houses its collection at its own premises in west Lancashire.