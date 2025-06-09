Popular Lancaster high street card shop to close this month

Clintons in Lancaster closes on June 21 2025.

Clintons card retailer in Lancaster city centre is to close later this month.

The Penny Street shop has ‘store closing’ signs in its windows, advertising an ‘everything must go’ sale.

Staff said the store is to shut its doors permanently on Saturday June 21.

Earlier this year, the greeting card retailer – which has more than 150 branches across the UK – announced it was to close further stores, although Lancaster was not listed at the time.

Clintons said it was grappling with 'significant cost pressure' amid higher employer national insurance contributions and wages.

The group said it had continued to close 'loss-making stores'.

In its heyday it operated around 1,000 shops.

Clintons, which was launched in 1968 and acquired by Cardzone owner Pillarbox Designs in March 2024, announced a pre-tax profit of £8m for the year ending June 2024, against a £5.3m loss the previous year.

Sales fell 14 per cent from £96.5m to £82.6 in the period.

Clintons have been approached for comment.