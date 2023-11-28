Popular Lancaster artist holds event at Morecambe gallery to showcase new prints

Well-known Lancastrian artist Chas Jacobs is holding an informal showcase of his newest works at Bay Framing’s gallery and workshop in Morecambe.

People are invited to drop in to the event, which runs from 11.30am-3pm on Saturday December 2, to enjoy a mince pie and glass of bubbly, check out the new prints and meet the artist himself.

Cards and calendars of artworks in Chas’s trademark colourful style will also be available.

The new prints being released that weekend are Beside the Seaside; Town, Coast and Countryside; and Lancaster University, all available in three sizes.

A further new print, Sunset Ices, is available in one size.

Chas will be happy to sign prints for purchasers.

Chas and his wife Jackie are also donating a print of Beside the Seaside to be raffled for charity that day.

Tom Chesters, owner of Bay Framing, said: “We’ve been working closely with Chas for years and we are delighted to be hosting this event. His art is extremely popular at our shop, and deservedly so.

"Come along and enjoy a little pre-Christmas good spirit with us!”