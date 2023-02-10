Popular cafe run by volunteers at Morecambe Health Centre closes today

A petition has been set up to try and save the Queen Victoria Centre cafe which has 206 signatures so far but the cafe will be closing today.

Volunteer Christine Waters said: “The Queen Victoria Centre cafe closes today for good, was run by RVS but closes at 12.30pm today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have volunteers who have worked here for 38 years.

Queen Victoria Centre in Morecambe - the cafe there run by volunteers is closing today (Friday). Picture from Google Street View.

"We have a petition online since Wednesday and have had one in the cafe for over a week.

"No one has let us know what is happening as we would all run the cafe for the NHS ourselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When we lose the cafe there will be nowhere for patients or staff to get a drink or snack and a diabetic won’t have anywhere to get a sugar boost.”

Bridget Lees, Executive Chief Nurse, UHMBT said: "The volunteers of the WRVS have served our staff, patients and visitors with food and refreshments over many years and we are very grateful for their work. We are aware that they plan to end their service.

Queen Victoria Centre Morecambe - a cafe there run by volunteers is closing today. Picture from Google Street View.

"The Trust has a restaurant or cafeteria on each of its sites, which will remain open for staff, visitors and patients to use when working, as an inpatient or when visiting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Volunteers add tremendous value to our services and we are always recruiting for a variety of roles and welcome new enquiries. You can find out more about volunteering with our Trust on our website or by enquiring to [email protected]"