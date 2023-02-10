Popular cafe run by volunteers at Morecambe Health Centre closes today
A cafe run by volunteers at the Queen Victoria Centre in Morecambe is closing at 12.30pm today (Friday).
A petition has been set up to try and save the Queen Victoria Centre cafe which has 206 signatures so far but the cafe will be closing today.
Volunteer Christine Waters said: “The Queen Victoria Centre cafe closes today for good, was run by RVS but closes at 12.30pm today.
“We have volunteers who have worked here for 38 years.
"We have a petition online since Wednesday and have had one in the cafe for over a week.
"No one has let us know what is happening as we would all run the cafe for the NHS ourselves.
"When we lose the cafe there will be nowhere for patients or staff to get a drink or snack and a diabetic won’t have anywhere to get a sugar boost.”
Bridget Lees, Executive Chief Nurse, UHMBT said: "The volunteers of the WRVS have served our staff, patients and visitors with food and refreshments over many years and we are very grateful for their work. We are aware that they plan to end their service.
"The Trust has a restaurant or cafeteria on each of its sites, which will remain open for staff, visitors and patients to use when working, as an inpatient or when visiting.
"Volunteers add tremendous value to our services and we are always recruiting for a variety of roles and welcome new enquiries. You can find out more about volunteering with our Trust on our website or by enquiring to [email protected]"
You can still sign the petition at https://www.change.org/p/save-queen-victoria-hospital-cafe