Pop star Kerry Katona to host Lancaster Pride

Singer Kerry Katona is to host the main stage at Lancaster Pride this weekend.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 16:14 BST

The TV star will be the guest compere for the event in Dalton Square on Sunday.

Kerry is best known for being part of girl group Atomic Kitten, as well as for appearing on TV shows including Dancing on Ice and Celebrity Big Brother.

Lancaster Pride will begin with a march at 11am followed by live entertainment in Dalton Square from noon until 6pm.

Kerry Katona will host this Sunday's Lancaster Pride.Kerry Katona will host this Sunday's Lancaster Pride.
Pop singer and former Page 3 girl Samantha Fox will headline this year's event.

She will be performing her hits including 'Touch Me' and 'Nothing's Gonna Stop Me Now'.

Also headlining will be Ross Alexander, who makes his return after previously starring in 2021, while Batala Lancaster also return to take part in the event.

Other performances include ABBA tribute Waterloo Live, and singers Johnny Wright and Conleth Kane.

Lancaster Pride is organised by Lancaster charity Out in the Bay.