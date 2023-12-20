Police warning to Lancaster motorists after spike in vehicles damaged
Police have warned residents in the Bowerham area to ensure their cars are locked and have no valuables on show after a spate of vehicles being damaged.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
There has been an increase in the number of incidents in recent days, which are largely taking place during the evening or overnight.
A police spokesman said: “Whilst we are investigating these offences please may I remind you to lock and secure your vehicles and ensure any valuables are not on view.
"Please also ensure any CCTV such as Ring doorbell footage is in full working order to enable us to gather as much evidence as we can to detect these crimes.”