Police have warned residents in the Bowerham area to ensure their cars are locked and have no valuables on show after a spate of vehicles being damaged.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There has been an increase in the number of incidents in recent days, which are largely taking place during the evening or overnight.

A police spokesman said: “Whilst we are investigating these offences please may I remind you to lock and secure your vehicles and ensure any valuables are not on view.