News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Police warning to Lancaster motorists after spike in vehicles damaged

Police have warned residents in the Bowerham area to ensure their cars are locked and have no valuables on show after a spate of vehicles being damaged.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 20th Dec 2023, 13:43 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 13:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

There has been an increase in the number of incidents in recent days, which are largely taking place during the evening or overnight.

A police spokesman said: “Whilst we are investigating these offences please may I remind you to lock and secure your vehicles and ensure any valuables are not on view.

"Please also ensure any CCTV such as Ring doorbell footage is in full working order to enable us to gather as much evidence as we can to detect these crimes.”