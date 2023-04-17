News you can trust since 1837
Police warning after two bikes stolen from garden shed in Lancaster

Two bikes were stolen from a shed in Lancaster overnight on Saturday.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 17th Apr 2023, 14:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 14:45 BST

Police have reminded residents to be vigilant and ensure garden sheds are securely locked after the thieves broke into a shed in the rear garden of a house in Newsham Place to take the bikes.

If you have any information about this crime contact 101 quoting log 0595 16th April.

Police have reminded residents to be vigilant and ensure garden sheds are securely locked.