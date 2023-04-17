Police warning after two bikes stolen from garden shed in Lancaster
Two bikes were stolen from a shed in Lancaster overnight on Saturday.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 17th Apr 2023, 14:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 14:45 BST
Police have reminded residents to be vigilant and ensure garden sheds are securely locked after the thieves broke into a shed in the rear garden of a house in Newsham Place to take the bikes.
If you have any information about this crime contact 101 quoting log 0595 16th April.