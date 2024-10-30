Police warn residents in Morecambe of suspicious man trying house and garage doors

By Michelle Blade
Published 30th Oct 2024, 16:24 BST
Police have had reports of a suspicious man in the Bare area who was reported to be trying doors of houses and garages.

They have also had reports of a burglary within the same area around the same time where small items were taken.

These incidents occurred during the evening of October 29.

A police spokesman said: “Please can we ask residents be vigilant around their homes and ensure doors are locked.

Police are warning residents of Bare of a suspicious man trying house and garage doors.

“Can we also ask residents to keep an eye on their neighbours premises.

“Any concerns can be reported on 101 or emergency 999.

“Any information can be emailed to [email protected].”

