News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police visit Lancaster and Morecambe schools to discuss anti-social behaviour after weekend incidents

Police in Lancaster and Morecambe have visited schools in the district this week to discuss incidents involving pupils which occurred over the weekend.

By Gayle Rouncivell
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 9:55am

The meetings took place as part of Neighbourhood Policing Week, during which the force has been focusing on early intervention to reduce anti-social behaviour.

They visited two local schools on Monday to discuss the incidents, and referred one child to the youth offending team for some extra support.

Hide Ad

A primary school was also visited to discuss online safety.

Police in Lancaster and Morecambe have been taking part in Neighbourhood Policing Week.
Most Popular

As part of the week of action, police have revisited burglary victims to offer crime prevention advice as part of Operation Defender.

Part of the team has also been carrying out speed checks in Warton; 44 vehicles checked were all found to be within the speed limit.

Hide Ad

If you haven’t done so already, you can sign up to Lancashire Talking at https://orlo.uk/iQ4eS to let the police know directly what concerns you, and also receive updates on what action is being taken within your community.