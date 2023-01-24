Police visit Lancaster and Morecambe schools to discuss anti-social behaviour after weekend incidents
Police in Lancaster and Morecambe have visited schools in the district this week to discuss incidents involving pupils which occurred over the weekend.
The meetings took place as part of Neighbourhood Policing Week, during which the force has been focusing on early intervention to reduce anti-social behaviour.
They visited two local schools on Monday to discuss the incidents, and referred one child to the youth offending team for some extra support.
A primary school was also visited to discuss online safety.
As part of the week of action, police have revisited burglary victims to offer crime prevention advice as part of Operation Defender.
Part of the team has also been carrying out speed checks in Warton; 44 vehicles checked were all found to be within the speed limit.
If you haven’t done so already, you can sign up to Lancashire Talking at https://orlo.uk/iQ4eS to let the police know directly what concerns you, and also receive updates on what action is being taken within your community.