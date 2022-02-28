Police 'very worried' about missing Lancaster pensioner
Police are appealing for information to find a missing Lancaster pensioner.
Janet Codd, 78, went missing from the Shaftesbury Place area around 10.50am today (Monday, February 28).
She is described as white, 5ft tall, of medium build with blue eyes and short, mousey brown hair. Janet was wearing a bright blue waterproof coat, black leggings, red gloves and a brightly coloured, possibly pink bobble hat.
Janet has links to Lancaster and Longridge.
PC Rachael Sanderson, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are very worried following Janet’s disappearance.
“She is wearing some distinctive clothing and I’m hopeful this will jog someone’s memory. Please come forward if you can help us.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101. In an emergency call 999.