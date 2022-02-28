Police 'very worried' about missing Lancaster pensioner

Janet Codd, 78, went missing from the Shaftesbury Place area around 10.50am today (Monday, February 28).

She is described as white, 5ft tall, of medium build with blue eyes and short, mousey brown hair. Janet was wearing a bright blue waterproof coat, black leggings, red gloves and a brightly coloured, possibly pink bobble hat.

Janet has links to Lancaster and Longridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Missing Lancaster pensioner Janet Codd.

PC Rachael Sanderson, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are very worried following Janet’s disappearance.

“She is wearing some distinctive clothing and I’m hopeful this will jog someone’s memory. Please come forward if you can help us.”