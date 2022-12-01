Police use stinger device to halt Lancaster drink driver
Police had to deploy a ‘stinger’ to stop a drink driver after a pursuit in Lancaster on Wednesday evening.
By Gayle Rouncivell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
An Audi was spotted by officers in Lancaster without headlights on, and it then failed to stop for police.
A pursuit followed, with police eventually deciding to deploy a ‘stinger’ to puncture the car tyres, to end the chase.
The driver provided a roadside breath sample of twice the drink drive limit and arrested.