Police use stinger device to halt Lancaster drink driver

Police had to deploy a ‘stinger’ to stop a drink driver after a pursuit in Lancaster on Wednesday evening.

By Gayle Rouncivell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

An Audi was spotted by officers in Lancaster without headlights on, and it then failed to stop for police.

A pursuit followed, with police eventually deciding to deploy a ‘stinger’ to puncture the car tyres, to end the chase.

The driver provided a roadside breath sample of twice the drink drive limit and arrested.

The car was eventually stopped using a 'stinger' device.