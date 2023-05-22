Police to crack down on speeding bikers in rural areas around Lancaster

Operation Sawfish will run every weekend throughout the summer months to tackle dangerous riders.

Officers will patrol rural areas, engaging with riders who they feel need more education on bike safety, correct kit or road safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enforcement – such as issuing tickets – will be used where necessary.

Operation Sawfish will run every weekend throughout the summer months to tackle dangerous riders.

Insp Rob Conolly-Perch, of Lancashire’s Roads Policing Team, said: “Many of our Roads Policing Team are bikers themselves and know how enjoyable it is getting out and about in the summer, making the most of nicer weather and longer days.

"We want to make it clear that this operation is absolutely not about stopping anyone from doing that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, members of our rural communities have consistently reported bikers driving dangerously and putting people at risk, and those people are the focus of this operation.

“We will be out and about, stopping anyone driving dangerously. We will also be stopping at popular biker rest stops to check people's kit and bike roadworthiness.

“We know the majority of those we speak to will have all their paperwork in order and will be driving legally and safely, but hopefully this will act as a deterrent to those who believe they don’t need to follow the rules of the road.”

The operation will cover the whole county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This weekend officers were in the Lune Valley, where they spoke to several riders in Caton and carried out patrols of surrounding roads.