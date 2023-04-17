Police to clamp down on motorists parking in Lancaster city centre's pedestrianised zone

Spot checks will carried out, particularly within the Market Street and Church Street areas, with fines issued for any motorists found to be contravening the rules.

PC Anna Griffin said: "It has been repeatedly brought to our attention that members of the public are driving through the pedestrianised city centre and parking on Market Street and Church Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a friendly reminder that this is a pedestrianised zone. There is no entry to motor vehicles, unless they are loading vehicles at certain times, or cars with a disabled badge who are looking for parking.

Some of the signs warning people not to park in parts of Lancaster city centre.

"It is a restricted zone, so there is no reason for any other vehicles to be on this area. There is no parking for anyone who does not have a disabled badge.

"There have been questions raised about whether members of the public are able to park there after 6pm. This is not the case. Parking in this area is not allowed at any time unless you have a disabled badge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Neighbourhood Policing Team will be conducting spot checks of vehicles parked on Church Street and Market Street over the coming months, and stopping any vehicles who are driving down this area. You may be issued with a £50 fine if you leave your car parked here."