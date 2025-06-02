Police thanked after drop in crime across Morecambe

The chairman of Safe Morecambe, an initiative of Morecambe BID, has thanked Lancashire Constabulary and community partners after the release of new crime statistics showing a notable reduction in incidents across the Morecambe area.

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Lancashire Police and all our local partners for their outstanding work and continued commitment to keeping Morecambe safe,” said chairman Tim Barbary.

“These figures are more than just numbers – they reflect the real efforts being made daily to protect residents and businesses, support vulnerable individuals, and create a safer, more confident community.”

The recent data reveals a decline in several key areas, including antisocial behaviour, burglary, and vehicle crime, reflecting the success of coordinated community efforts.

This progress has been made possible through strong collaboration between Lancashire Constabulary, Lancaster City Council, Lancashire County Council, Police and Crime Commissioner, Lizzie Collinge MP, and active engagement from local residents and businesses.

“This progress is a direct result of partnership working,” Mr Barbary continued. “From neighbourhood policing to outreach and prevention, it’s clear that when we come together with a shared purpose, we can make a real difference.

"We will continue to build on this momentum to ensure these positive trends continue and that Morecambe remains a place people are proud to live, work, and visit.”

Insp James Martin, geographic inspector for Lancaster and Morecambe, said: “It is encouraging to see reports of antisocial behaviour improving over the last quarter in Morecambe. The Safe Morecambe partnership is having a great impact directing and influencing police antisocial behaviour patrols.

"Understanding when anti-social behaviour is happening and why is allowing the community’s voice to be heard.”

Safe Morecambe continues to support proactive initiatives that tackle crime, assist victims, and enhance public safety across the town through a commitment to collaboration, innovation, and community empowerment.