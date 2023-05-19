News you can trust since 1837
Police take their knife crime message into Lancaster and Morecambe schools

Police officers have been visiting schools this week as part of a national crackdown on knife crime.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 19th May 2023, 09:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 10:00 BST

Operation Sceptre is a national week of intense action on knife crime, during which there will be an increased police activity across the county.

This is part of the wider Operation Grip initiative, which works to reduce knife and violent crime in Lancashire.

Operation Grip sees dedicated officers carrying out specific knife and violent crime prevention and enforcement activities in known hot spots in addition to carrying out intelligence-led initiatives.

PC Law with a knife that was recovered after a weapons sweep in Lancaster.PC Law with a knife that was recovered after a weapons sweep in Lancaster.
Lancaster and Morecambe Neighbourhood Policing Team has been into secondary schools to deliver an awareness presentation about the dangers of carrying knifes.

They have so far given the presentation to more than 1,600 school children, with one final talk to deliver.

And on Thursday officers were in Market Square in Lancaster city centre speaking to people to raise awareness of the dangers of knife crime and its impact on communities.

As part of this, a knife was recovered after a weapons sweep in the area.

Police officers visited schools this week as part of Operation Sceptre.Police officers visited schools this week as part of Operation Sceptre.
The week-long operation was launched on Monday when police were at Lancaster Railway Station with a knife arch, and were joined by Cat Smith MP and colleagues from British Transport Police.

If you are worried about someone carrying a knife, you should contact your local police by calling 101 or reporting online.