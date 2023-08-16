News you can trust since 1837
Police stop two people walking along rural railway track close to Lancaster

British Transport Police were called to a small railway station after reports of two people spotted on the track.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 16th Aug 2023, 10:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 10:15 BST
BTP officers said the incident was 'no laughing matter' after being called to Clapham on Tuesday.

The pair had been seen walking in the direction of Giggleswick.

"We don't get many calls to Clapham, North Yorkshire, but today [Tuesday] we had a report of two people walking down the track toward Giggleswick, and that's no laughing matter," the BTP officers said.