Police stop three men accused of lamping near Lancaster
Three men are being investigated by police on suspicion of lamping in the Lune Valley.
Lancashire Police's rural task force, supported by response officers, were called to the scene in the early hours of Sunday
Officers stopped three men who were believed to be illegally lamping – using lamps at night to help hunt down wild animals.
Their car and equipment were seized and the issue will be fully investigated and where possible charges sought.
"Poaching is a major issue in the rural areas and will not be tolerated," a police spokesman said.
Lamping is so-called because participants use lamps or spotlights to light up areas of the countryside at night to reveal or highlight live quarry such as rabbits and foxes.
Lamping is legal when done by farmers and landowners as a means of controlling rabbits or foxes - but they must adhere to a strict code of conduct.