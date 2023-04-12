News you can trust since 1837
Police stop Morecambe driver for no insurance and find licence was revoked

Police who stopped a motorist for driving without insurance discovered they’d also had their licence revoked.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:48 BST- 1 min read

Lancs Road Police stopped the car in Morecambe on Tuesday for having no insurance.

The driver admitted to being disqualified...but police informed them they weren’t – however, their licence had been revoked.

Revocation is not the same as disqualification. It involves the withdrawal of a motorist's licence with no end date by when they can drive again.

Police stopped the car in Morecambe on Tuesday.
Having your driving licence revoked effectively means that it has been cancelled.

You cannot drive again until you've got a new provisional licence, which you have to pay for again.

A licence can be revoked if you no longer meet licensing criteria, such as if you are convicted of a relevant criminal offence.

Your licence can also be revoked if it is believed that you are a threat to public safety or that it is in the public interest to do so.

The vehicle was seized and the driver reported for summons.