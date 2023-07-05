Police step up patrols on Lancaster estate after increase in anti-social behaviour

Officers from the Lancaster Neighbourhood Police Team have been out on foot patrol on Ryelands Estate due to recent reports of anti-social behaviour on the estate.

The team spent time engaging with residents and talking to them about the plans in place to tackle anti-social behaviour by Lancashire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes a new Anti-Social Behaviour, Prevention and Problem-Solving command which is being launched to tackle anti-social behaviour with extra resources available to tackle the problem.

Police foot patrols on Ryelands on Tuesday.

You can have your say about where the resources are most needed at https://orlo.uk/bMbFJ

The action taken was part of Anti-social Behaviour Awareness Week this week, and also included patrols in Lancaster city centre, particularly around Kings Yard off High Street.

This was in response to concerns from members of the public about people taking drugs in the area and drug paraphernalia including uncapped needles reportedly being left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other city centre patrols focused on Sun Square and Market Square after recent reports from residents regarding drug taking and street drinking.

Patrols were held in Lancaster city centre.

A police spokseman said: “Anti-social behaviour is by far the top concern reported in surveys across the county and an issue that residents write to the Constabulary and Commissioner about every day.

"This is one of our priorities with a view to disrupting, deterring and identifying the people involved, and to offer valuable reassurance to local residents.