Police seize abandoned car after report of hare coursing near Lancaster

The car found abandoned by police.

An abandoned car was found by Lancaster police investigating a report of hare coursing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lancaster, Morecambe and Wyre Rural Task Force responded to a report of ongoing hare coursing in Quernmore on Wednesday night.

After an area search, they located an uninsured abandoned vehicle suspected of being involved, which was recovered at the time with enquiries ongoing in relation to this.

If anyone was in Quernmore last night and saw anything suspicious, get in touch with police on [email protected] quoting log reference LC-20250212-1391.