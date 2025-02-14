Police seize abandoned car after report of hare coursing near Lancaster

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 14th Feb 2025, 09:13 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 09:13 BST
The car found abandoned by police.
An abandoned car was found by Lancaster police investigating a report of hare coursing.

The Lancaster, Morecambe and Wyre Rural Task Force responded to a report of ongoing hare coursing in Quernmore on Wednesday night.

After an area search, they located an uninsured abandoned vehicle suspected of being involved, which was recovered at the time with enquiries ongoing in relation to this.

If anyone was in Quernmore last night and saw anything suspicious, get in touch with police on [email protected] quoting log reference LC-20250212-1391.

