Police seek help in finding missing schoolgirl with links to Heysham

Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing girl who has links to the Heysham area.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 12th Sep 2023, 09:49 BST- 1 min read
Macie hasn't been seen since she was at school on Monday September 11.

Macie is currently missing from home and police are very concerned for her welfare.

Macie was last seen at Armfield Academy in Blackpool on September 11.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a white school shirt, green chequered skirt, white socks and black shoes. She is described as 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with long brown hair.

Macie is known to have connections to the areas of Blackpool, Heysham and Wigan.

If you have any information that could help police find Macie, please contact 101 quoting LC-20230911-0999.

