Police seek help from public to find missing Morecambe man, 62
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Morecambe man.
Paul Turley, 62, was last seen at 8.45am on Monday January 29, and police are concerned for his welfare.
He is 5ft 9ins tall, of large build and has grey hair.
When Paul was last seen, he was wearing a black jacket, cream/beige joggers, black boots and a woolly hat which was dark grey or black.
Any immediate sightings, call 999. Any information as to where he might be, contact 101 – quoting log 0807 of 31st January 2024.