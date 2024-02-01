News you can trust since 1837
Police seek help from public to find missing Morecambe man, 62

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Morecambe man.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 1st Feb 2024, 14:36 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 15:22 GMT
Paul Turley hasn't beern seen since Monday January 29.

Paul Turley, 62, was last seen at 8.45am on Monday January 29, and police are concerned for his welfare.

He is 5ft 9ins tall, of large build and has grey hair.

When Paul was last seen, he was wearing a black jacket, cream/beige joggers, black boots and a woolly hat which was dark grey or black.

Paul has links to Lancaster, Morecambe, Preston, Blackpool and Ulverston.

Any immediate sightings, call 999. Any information as to where he might be, contact 101 – quoting log 0807 of 31st January 2024.

