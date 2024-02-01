Paul Turley hasn't beern seen since Monday January 29.

Paul Turley, 62, was last seen at 8.45am on Monday January 29, and police are concerned for his welfare.

He is 5ft 9ins tall, of large build and has grey hair.

When Paul was last seen, he was wearing a black jacket, cream/beige joggers, black boots and a woolly hat which was dark grey or black.

Paul has links to Lancaster, Morecambe, Preston, Blackpool and Ulverston.