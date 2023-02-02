Police search for wanted sex offender with links to Lancaster and Morecambe

Steven Woodcock, 47, has been wanted since Monday January 30 after failing to notify officers of his new address.

He is described as white, 5ft tall, of large build with a skull and dagger scroll tattoo on his left forearm (pictured).

Woodcock has links to Morecambe, Lancaster, Northampton and Manchester.

Steven Woodcock is wanted by police.

Anyone with information can call 101 or 01524 596594 quoting log 0685 of January 31.