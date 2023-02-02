News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police search for wanted sex offender with links to Lancaster and Morecambe

Police are searching for a sex offender with links to Lancaster and Morecambe after he breached his notification requirements.

By Gayle Rouncivell
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Steven Woodcock, 47, has been wanted since Monday January 30 after failing to notify officers of his new address.

He is described as white, 5ft tall, of large build with a skull and dagger scroll tattoo on his left forearm (pictured).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Woodcock has links to Morecambe, Lancaster, Northampton and Manchester.

Steven Woodcock is wanted by police.
Most Popular

Anyone with information can call 101 or 01524 596594 quoting log 0685 of January 31.

Alternatively you can email [email protected] In an emergency always call 999.