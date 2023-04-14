News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
11 minutes ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
37 minutes ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video
5 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
6 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
7 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud

Police search for wanted Morecambe man with links to Heysham

Police are asking for your help to find Jaydon Garthwaite.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 14th Apr 2023, 12:02 BST- 1 min read

Garthwaite, 27, of Arkholme Court, Morecambe, is wanted for criminal damage and breach of bail.

He’s 6ft 5ins tall, of stocky build, with short, light curly hair. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Garthwaite also has links to Heysham.

Jaydon Garthwaite.Jaydon Garthwaite.
Jaydon Garthwaite.
Most Popular

Any sightings, please email [email protected] or call 101 – quoting log 0097 of April 14, 2023.