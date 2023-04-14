Police search for wanted Morecambe man with links to Heysham
Police are asking for your help to find Jaydon Garthwaite.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 14th Apr 2023, 12:02 BST- 1 min read
Garthwaite, 27, of Arkholme Court, Morecambe, is wanted for criminal damage and breach of bail.
He’s 6ft 5ins tall, of stocky build, with short, light curly hair. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.
Garthwaite also has links to Heysham.
Any sightings, please email [email protected] or call 101 – quoting log 0097 of April 14, 2023.