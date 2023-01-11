There is concern for the welfare of Frederick Mahon after the 65-year-old went missing from Royal Lancaster Infirmary this morning.

He was last sighted on CCTV in Quarry Road, close to Lancaster Cathedral, at around 9.35am this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police describe Frederick as 5ft 9ins with scruffy grey hair, a grey beard and blue eyes.

The 65-year-old was last seen on Quarry Road in Lancaster on Wednesday morning (January 11) after leaving Royal Lancaster Infirmary

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue joggers and black trainers with a red sole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 0264 of January 11. Immediate sightings should be reported to 999.