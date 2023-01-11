News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police search for missing man Frederick Mahon who disappeared from Royal Lancaster Infirmary

A police helicopter search is underway after a patient disappeared from hospital in Lancaster today (Wednesday, January 11).

By Matthew Calderbank
10 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 3:29pm

There is concern for the welfare of Frederick Mahon after the 65-year-old went missing from Royal Lancaster Infirmary this morning.

He was last sighted on CCTV in Quarry Road, close to Lancaster Cathedral, at around 9.35am this morning.

Hide Ad

Lancashire Police describe Frederick as 5ft 9ins with scruffy grey hair, a grey beard and blue eyes.

The 65-year-old was last seen on Quarry Road in Lancaster on Wednesday morning (January 11) after leaving Royal Lancaster Infirmary
Most Popular
Read More
Fire crews race to caravan fire in Heysham

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue joggers and black trainers with a red sole.

Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 0264 of January 11. Immediate sightings should be reported to 999.

Police say Frederick Mahon, 65, was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue joggers and black trainers with a red sole
PoliceLancasterLancashire PoliceCCTV
News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us