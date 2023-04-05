News you can trust since 1837
Police search for missing Lancaster man with links to Blackpool

Have you seen Niall Thompson?

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:56 BST- 1 min read

Thompson, 26, from Lancaster, is wanted in connection with the theft of a car, three incidents of criminal damage and threats to kill.

He also uses the spelling Nial Thompson and occasionally tells people he is aged 24 or 25.

He is described as 6ft 2ins tall, of proportionate build, with dark hair.

He also has links to Blackpool.

Anybody who has seen him or knows where he might be is asked to call police on 101 or by emailing [email protected], quoting log 1296 of April 3rd.

