Police return missing teen home after alarm raised on Lancaster train
A 13-year-old was returned home by police after being stopped on a train arriving at Lancaster at the weekend.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 21st Aug 2023, 09:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 09:53 BST
A train manager had raised concerns about the child, who they spotted on their service on Saturday.
British Transport Police met the train at Lancaster, and spent two hours with the teenager trying to ascertain their identity after they gave false details.