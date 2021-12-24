Police report successful ongoing operation to counter drink spiking across Lancaster district

Police and venue representatives backing Operation Nightguardian in Lancaster to protect pub and club goers from drink spiking.

Lancashire Police launched Operation Night Guardian earlier this month in a bid to protect pub and club goers in the run up to the busy festive period and beyond.Operation Night Guardian is the force’s proactive response to deterring and detecting spiking offences.

Funded by Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, it forms part of the force’s Violence Against Women and Girls strategy in creating a safer environment and addressing personal safety concerns.

The operation involves increased patrols in and around licensed premises by both plain clothed and uniformed officers, who are there to reassure revellers and look out for suspicious activity and offending behaviour.

Operation Nightguardian in Lancaster is protecting pub and club goers from drink spiking. Pictured from left are PC Andrew Taylor, Tim Tomlinson from Lancaster Pub Watch, Superintendent Robert Shaw and Mary Woodhouse from the Sir Richard Owen pub.

Street pastors and other support workers are also in key areas to offer both emotional and practical help to those who may be in need of care during a night out.

Finally, a range of practical measures has been introduced to help prevent and detect spiking offences.

These include the roll-out of special drink testing kits, allowing police and licensees to act quickly to reports of suspected spikings, which officers hope will help to deter offences and raise the risk of offenders being caught.

The officer leading the operation, Ch Insp Jill Halliwell, said: “We want people to feel reassured that they can enjoy a safe night out with friends or family.

“We already police the night-time economy and have good relationships with licenses but Operation Night Guardian will build on that work targeting amongst other things, offences of suspected drink spiking.”

And this week Lancaster police said the operation has so far gone successfully - and has the full backing of all local venues.

PC Andrew Taylor, licensing officer at Lancaster Police Station, said: “All venues in Lancaster, Morecambe and Garstang are all supportive of this operation including both Lancaster and Morecambe Pubwatch groups.

"So far the operation has gone very well over the festive period with only one incident reported of spiking over the weekend of December 17 and 18. This one incident was proved to be a negative result when the victim was tested.

“Some venues now have testing kits to test any drink that is believed to have been spiked. These were issued to the venues from Police Licensing with guidance on when to use them and what to do if negative or positive result.

"‘THIS BAR IS SPIKE AWARE’ posters have been delivered to all venues in the area. Police officers also now have testing cups to test a victim’s urine if they report having been spiked.

"All this work combined with raising awareness of this problem has resulted in a positive multi-agency response and clearly early signs are good. This work will continue not just through the festive period but into the new year.”

If you’ve been a victim of crime, help is available in Lancashire no matter who you are, how long ago the incident happened or what took place.

Lancashire Victim Services offer free and confidential support. You do not have to report the incident to the police to get support from them. You can contact them directly via calling 0300 323 0085 or by chatting online here.

You can make a report to Lancashire Police by calling 101 or reporting online. In an emergency or where a crime is ongoing, always dial 999.