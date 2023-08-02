Police release picture of man they wish to speak to after incident in Morecambe
Morecambe police are appealing for help in tracing a man after a verbal incident on Saturday.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 13:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 14:33 BST
Officers want to speak to the man pictured in relation to a verbal altercation which took place in Morecambe.
A woman they had also been looking for in connection with the incident has been traced and will be spoken to in due course.
Anyone who recognises him – or the man himself – should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 538 of July 29, 2023.