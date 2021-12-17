Police release CCTV image after assault in Morecambe Sainsbury's
Police are appealing for information after an assault in Morecambe Sainsbury's.
Friday, 17th December 2021, 2:17 pm
Updated
Friday, 17th December 2021, 2:18 pm
Police have today, Friday, issued a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident, which took place in the store at around 11.30am on Sunday November 14.
“We would now like to speak to the male in the image as part of our enquiries and are asking anybody who recognises him to get in touch straight away,” they said.
Anybody with information should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0652 of November 14th.
Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111.