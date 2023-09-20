Police re-launch night-time safety operation ahead of freshers week in Lancaster
Operation Homesafe, which has been running for the past six years, ensures that people who are classed as vulnerable (as a result of alcohol and/or other) have a safe way of getting home after a night out.
PC Andrew Taylor, who is the licensing officer at Lancaster Police, said: “Unfortunately, if a vulnerable person is separated from their friends or family, incoherent or unable to look after themselves they could be targeted and become a victim of crime.
“Any person who has been identified as vulnerable can be taken to a ‘safe place’ location - these are ‘Sugarhouse’ and ‘Vibe’, both in Lancaster. All staff at these venues are aware of Op Homesafe and can assist in looking after that person.”
At the ‘safe place’ locations the vulnerable person can be given a blanket, hot or cold drink, flip flops and sugar/sweets to aid recuperation.
PC Taylor continued: “The goal is to obtain details of a trusted family member or friend who can attend the ‘safe place’ to take the vulnerable person home.
“Any person can identify someone who is vulnerable, such as bar staff, door staff, police or any member of the public.
"We ask anyone who sees something that they’re not sure about, please contact a member of staff or an officer.”
You can report non-emergencies to police by calling 101 or reporting online. Always dial 999 in an emergency.