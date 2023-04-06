Police pepper spray man at Lancaster railway station after he threatens to punch them

British Transport Police were approached by the woman whose 15-year-old daughter was on a train arriving at the station.

A man sitting near her had been behaving strangely towards her so she’d called her mum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon arrival officers went to speak to him. He became aggressive, threatened to fight the officers, and then suddenly stood up and drew back his clenched fist.

BTP officers sto[pped the man at Lancaster.

The 42-year-old from Slough was pepper sprayed, arrested and taken into custody.

After a night in a cell he was interviewed and charged with two public order offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been bailed to court later this month, with conditions not to enter or travel on the railway.

If you’re travelling on the railway and need police assistance, you can contact BTP via their RailwayGuardian app, which allows you to send mobile phone footage.