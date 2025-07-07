Police patrol Lancaster city centre in anti-social behaviour crackdown
As part of Operation Centurion, Lancaster neighbourhood police will be on foot patrol in the city centre and surrounding area specifically dealing with anti-social behaviour.
Positive action will be taken if any incidents occur.
Operation Centurion is Lancashire Constabulary’s county-wide response to anti-social behaviour, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner, Clive Grunshaw.
As part of this targeted operation, each district of Lancashire is currently benefiting from additional foot patrols to target areas identified as anti-social behaviour hotspots.
If you ever experience this issue or have information regarding an incident, report it online at https://www.lancashire.police.uk, speak to an operator via and online page at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/PEDisclaimer/Create or call the non-emergency number 101.
Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org
