Police operation launches in Lancaster district in bid to cut down on workplace hate crime

This week, to mark Hate Crime Awareness Week, officers across the West Division of Lancashire (which covers the areas of Lancaster and Morecambe, Wyre, Fylde and Blackpool) are launching Operation Hail.

Operation Hail sees police and employers working together to support victims of hate crime in the workplace and was successfully launched across Preston, Chorley, South Ribble and West Lancashire last year.

Between October and December 2024, across West Division, there have been 135 hate crimes recorded. In 41% of cases, the victims were at work, in places like supermarkets, shops, takeaways, pubs and bars, health settings, and taxis.

All this week, as part of Hate Crime Awareness Week, officers will be visiting business premises to talk to employees about Operation Hail, ensure they have a full understanding of what constitutes a hate crime and where they can access support in reporting and sharing evidence.

They will also be speaking with employers about how they can support staff who have been a victim of hate crime to report it directly to police or via a third party reporting centre.

Through funding provided by the Lancashire Partnership Against Crime (LANPAC), officers will be handing out posters, window stickers and leaflets to businesses to remind employers that hate is not part of their job!

Safer Neighbourhoods Inspector Dave Callan said: “The message of this operation is simple: hate is not a part of anyone's job.

“We receive reports from victims of hate every single week. Often, these people are just going about their daily work and should not have to put up with this behaviour when they are simply trying to make a living.

“Through Operation Hail, we are committed to continuing to work with and for victims to ensure that those who have been suffering with the scourge of hate crime are brought to justice. If you have ever been the victim of hate crime, please report this to us as our priority is to protect every member of our community, making sure victims feel safe, supported, and heard.”

Al Yusuf from LANPAC said: “LANPAC are proud to continue our support of Operation Hail and the work being done to tackle hate crime in the workplace. No one should ever face discrimination or abuse while simply trying to do their job.”

“Through our funding and partnership with the police, we aim to ensure that businesses and employees are equipped with the resources to report hate crimes and feel safe in their workplace.”