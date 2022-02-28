Police operation aims to tackle dangerous drivers across Lancaster, Morecambe and rest of county

This week, Operation Vanquish is aimed at tackling those who use the county’s roads for criminality – from using a mobile phone at the wheel to transporting stolen vehicles.

​Officers, including specialist teams, will be out and about stopping dangerous drivers and targeting road users where intelligence suggests they may be involved in this type of criminality.

​Supt Damian Darcy of Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate that the majority of people are law-abiding and follow the rules but there is a still a minority who do not.

Police on patrol this week during Operation Vanquish.

​“Over this next week we will be proactively targeting those who use the county’s road networks to commit crime, from dangerous driving to bringing drugs into our communities. We will be out and about stopping people and targeting those we are led to by community intelligence.

​“We hope this sends a message that we will not tolerate those who commit criminal activity and that we are committed to making our streets safer for those who live and work in Lancashire.”

​This week of action is part of ongoing Op Vanquish, which was set up to #TakeTheFightToCriminals. Previous weeks of action have targeted those involved in drug-dealing and those wanted for acquisitive crime such as burglary and theft.

If you have any information about anyone you suspect is committing crime, please contact us. You can contact us on 101, report online or speak to the independent Charity Crimestoppers, free and in confidence, on 0800 555 111. #OpVanquish