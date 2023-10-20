Police offer free bike marking at Morecambe FC's Mazuma Stadium
Police are offering free bike security marking at Morecambe FC's Mazuma Stadium this weekend.
Officers will be at the stadium on Sunday October 22 from 11.30am until 3pm at the Neighbourhood Police stand, next to the mobile police station.
The offer, which is part of the Safer Street community event, is first come first served due to limited stock.