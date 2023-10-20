News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Police offer free bike marking at Morecambe FC's Mazuma Stadium

Police are offering free bike security marking at Morecambe FC's Mazuma Stadium this weekend.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 20th Oct 2023, 11:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers will be at the stadium on Sunday October 22 from 11.30am until 3pm at the Neighbourhood Police stand, next to the mobile police station.

The offer, which is part of the Safer Street community event, is first come first served due to limited stock.