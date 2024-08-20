Police name man who died following fatal road collision on M6 near Kendal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who died following a road traffic collision on the motorway near Kendal has been named by police.

Cumbria Police said Alexander Bonnar, 69, from Glasgow died following a road traffic collision on the M6 Northbound between Junction 37 and Junction 36.

There were no other vehicles involved in the collision.

The single-vehicle collision occurred on the northbound carriageway between junctions 37 (Killington) and 36 (Crooklands) at around 11am on Thursday (August 13).

The northbound carriageway remained closed for some time whilst police and partners worked at the scene of the incident.

All lanes northbound were closed as emergency services worked at the scene.

Southbound traffic was also temporarily stopped to allow the air ambulance to land.

All emergency services attended the incident, with a diversion put in place as crews worked at the scene.

Two miles of traffic was reported in the area, with motorists advised to allow extra time for their journeys.