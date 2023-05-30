The museum, housed within the former prison wing at Lancaster Castle, has gone from strength to strength since its launch in June last year, having been nominated for a Lancaster Visitor Award, welcomed royal visitors and entertained more than 15,000 members of the public.

To celebrate its first year, a range of additional activities will be on offer on June 1 and 2, including quizzes, crafts, a visit by the police horses (dependent on operational commitments) and the opportunity to see what police officers looked like in a bygone era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of this is alongside the 16 fascinating exhibits on police training, forensic development and recruitment as well as interactive displays on crime and custody, and the opportunity to see what you’d look like in police uniform and pose for a selfie!

It's hoped some of the mounted branch will visit the castle this week.

Free to enter, the museum is open on Thursdays and Fridays from 10.30am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 4pm, staffed by volunteers.

Lancashire Volunteer Partnership will be joining the celebrations at the event after a year of supporting the museum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week is National Volunteers Week, an annual celebration of the contribution people make across the UK through volunteering in their communities.

Museum co-ordinator Sabine Skae said: “It’s been a very successful 12 months for us and a pleasure to welcome so many visitors, not just from Lancashire but from as far afield as China and Brazil.

The 1950s “murder box” is a forensics case which would have been used by Crime Scene Investigators attending some of the most serious crimes including murders. It will be added to the forensics display and available for public viewing from mid-July.

“We’ve had thousands of people come from a look around, as well as dozens of talks from police experts and visits from school, college and university students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been great to share with them our fabulous history but also talk to people about the challenges of present-day policing as well as current career opportunities, of which there are many.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating but we’re also looking ahead to the next 12 months and planning some exciting new exhibits to add to our displays.”

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden said: "It's fantastic to see how popular the Police Museum has proven since first opening its doors to the public last year to help people discover more about Lancashire Constabulary's rich and proud history.

Lancashire Police Museum celebrates its first anniversary this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The museum is an excellent resource for the county and provides the opportunity to educate people on how policing has changed, to learn more about their local police force and the challenges of policing today.

“With more exhibits to be added over the year ahead and the fascinating history of the building itself I'd encourage anyone to come and visit the museum in beautiful Lancaster."