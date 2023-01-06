News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police make appeal in search for Morecambe man over domestic abuse investigation

Have you seen Jamie Jones?

By Gayle Rouncivell
9 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 3:04pm

Police are wanting to speak to this man about a number of domestic abuse incidents which they are currently investigating.

Jones, 27, aka Jamie Millar and Scouse Danny, is white, 5ft 11ins tall, slim, with green eyes, brown hair and a tattoo saying ‘Taylor’ on his right arm.

Hide Ad

He is from Morecambe but originates from Liverpool. He also has links to Preston and Lancaster.

Jamie Jones.
Most Popular

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 0507 of Jan 4th or email [email protected]

For immediate sightings, call 999.