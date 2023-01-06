Police make appeal in search for Morecambe man over domestic abuse investigation
Have you seen Jamie Jones?
By Gayle Rouncivell
9 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 3:04pm
Police are wanting to speak to this man about a number of domestic abuse incidents which they are currently investigating.
Jones, 27, aka Jamie Millar and Scouse Danny, is white, 5ft 11ins tall, slim, with green eyes, brown hair and a tattoo saying ‘Taylor’ on his right arm.
He is from Morecambe but originates from Liverpool. He also has links to Preston and Lancaster.
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 0507 of Jan 4th or email [email protected]
For immediate sightings, call 999.