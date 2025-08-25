Police launch public appeal to find missing man last seen near Lancaster Town Hall
Police are appealing for help to find a man who has been missing for two weeks.
Jordan Raynor, 32, aka Nathan Gregson, was last seen at 12.38pm on August 11 at the back of Lancaster Town Hall heading towards the city centre.
He is white, 6ft tall, skinny, with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green tracksuit.
A police spokesman said: "We appreciate Jordan has been missing for a number of days and while we have been making efforts to find him, we are now asking for your help.
"If you see him or know where he is please call 999 quoting log 0450 of August 15th.”